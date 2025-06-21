Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

New Delhi, June 20: The Infra Pandit Awards have been launched to recognise and reward outstanding academic research that shapes infrastructure thinking in India, said Vinayak Chatterjee, Founder and Managing Trustee of The Infravision Foundation, on Friday.

Speaking to IANS, Chatterjee said the awards are aimed at highlighting the critical role of PhD scholars in driving innovation and thought leadership in India’s infrastructure space.

“The Infra Pandit Awards are meant to honour academic minds whose work plays a significant role in shaping how infrastructure is understood and developed in the country,” he said.

The award, introduced by The Infravision Foundation, is specifically designed to recognise excellence in doctoral research completed over the last three years.

It is open to scholars from diverse disciplines such as engineering, technology, management, finance, public policy, economics and urban planning.

Two winners will be selected for the 2025 edition of the award. Each winner will receive a certificate highlighting the relevance and impact of their dissertation, as assessed by a jury, along with a cash prize.

The Infra Pandit Awards stand apart from other industry recognitions by focusing exclusively on academic excellence rather than project execution or corporate performance.

Chatterjee emphasised that while India is witnessing rapid infrastructure growth, there is little recognition of the researchers and scholars whose ideas often serve as the foundation for future development.

The term “Pandit” in the award's name reflects deep respect for knowledge and insight.

There is so much infrastructure development happening in our country, but we often overlook those who shape the thinking behind it -- the PhD scholars from our universities, according to the Foundation.

The aim of the Foundation is to acknowledge and celebrate these academic contributors, whose research introduces new ideas and solutions crucial to the progress of the infrastructure sector.





--IANS



