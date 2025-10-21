IndiGo to resume operations from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 starting October 26

New Delhi, Oct 21: IndiGo will resume operations from Terminal 2 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport starting October 26 after a temporary shift earlier this year due to maintenance work, the India’s low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.

The move is part of the airline’s revised terminal plan aimed at improving passenger convenience and streamlining operations across the airport.

The airline will now operate flights from all three terminals -- T1, T2, and T3 -- with a revised distribution of flight numbers to help improve airport efficiency and passenger convenience.

Under the new plan, all IndiGo flights numbered 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 will operate to and from Terminal 2, which is reopening for IndiGo services.

Flights numbered 6E 5000 to 6E 5999, as well as all international flights, will depart from and arrive at Terminal 3.

All other domestic IndiGo flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1, the airline said.

“With the objective of enhancing customer convenience and airport efficiency, IndiGo will operate flights numbered 6E 2000 – 6E 2999 to/from Terminal 2, and flights numbered 6E 5000 – 6E 5999, along with all international departures, to/from Terminal 3. All other domestic flights will continue to operate to/from Terminal 1,” it mentioned.

This change follows a temporary relocation earlier this year in April 2025, when all IndiGo flights were moved from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 due to maintenance work.

With the reopening of T2, the airline has now resumed normal operations across all terminals.

IndiGo has advised passengers to check their flight number and terminal details carefully before traveling, as terminal changes may also come with flight schedule adjustments.

Travelers can find the latest information on IndiGo’s website or mobile app.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is also expanding its international footprint with the launch of daily direct flights between New Delhi and Guangzhou, China, starting November 10.

The route will be served using the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft. The flight from Delhi will depart at 9:45 PM, reaching Guangzhou at 4:40 AM, while the return leg will depart at 5:50 AM, arriving in Delhi at 10:10 AM.

This marks a significant step in restoring air connectivity between India and China after a long pause since 2020.

IndiGo recently restarted daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou on October 26, becoming one of the first Indian carriers to resume direct service to China.

--IANS