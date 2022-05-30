Indices extend gains from previous week, Sensex up over 800 pts

New Delhi, May 30: Domestic equity indices extended their gains from the previous week and jumped sharply during the opening session on Monday.

At 9.42 a.m., Sensex was 820 points up at 55,705, whereas Nifty 241 points up at 16,594 points. Other Asian markets too were in the green.

Indices jumped as investors are reacting to growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve will be able to tighten the monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession, said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities.