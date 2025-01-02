Indian Oil inks 30-year pact to operate fuel stations at Noida International Airport

Noida, Jan 2: The Noida International Airport (NIA) has signed a 30 year concession agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to operate fuel stations at three key locations within the airport premises. This collaboration will ensure uninterrupted access to high quality fuelling services at the airport, supporting the Noida International Airport's vision of a seamless and efficient aviation hub, according to a company statement issued on Thursday.

The agreement encompasses the establishment and operation of three fuel stations by the country’s biggest oil company. These will be near the main western access road for passengers, there will be one airside fuel station for airport operations, and near the eastern cargo precinct The fuel stations will be designed to adhere to global standards of safety and operational excellence in line with NIA’s vision of creating a world-class airport for Northern India.

Noida International Airport is scheduled to commence operations in 2025. Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said: "Our collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd marks another milestone in NIA's journey to operational readiness. By partnering with one of India’s most trusted fuel providers, we will ensure seamless and efficient fuelling services at the airport. This is a step forward in building Noida International Airport as the gateway to Northern India."

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's Noida Divisional Office's Divisional Retail Sales Head, Sumeet Munshi, said: "Indian Oil is proud to join hands with Noida International Airport to create an unparalleled experience for travellers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer convenience. By setting up these fuel stations, we are not only serving customers but also supporting the region’s growing infrastructural requirements."

The airport’s intermodal connectivity and focus on innovation and efficiency align with IOCL’s mission to energise India's growth story, the statement said. The Noida International Airport (IATA code DXN) will connect the greater Delhi area and western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. This world-class airport will combine Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers. NIA is committed to an ambitious net-zero emissions goal supported by sustainable design and operations principles, the statement added.