India to be invited to join US-led Pax Silica tech initiative: Envoy

New Delhi, Jan 12: India will be invited next month to join Pax Silica, a US-led strategic technology initiative focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence and critical supply chains, newly appointed US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday.

He said that India and the United States remain actively engaged on trade issues, with the next round of discussions expected shortly.

Sergio Gor assumed charge in the national capital and said both sides are in regular contact as negotiations continue.

He stressed that talks have not stalled, even though there are differences on tariffs and market access.

Speaking briefly after taking office, Gor said India and the US are maintaining momentum in their trade discussions.

He did not share details of the agenda but indicated that follow-up meetings between officials of the two countries are scheduled soon.

Before entering his office, Gor thanked Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve in India.

He said his mission would be to strengthen ties between what he described as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

Gor added that Trump had conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described the relationship between the two leaders as genuine and resilient.

“Real friends can disagree, but resolve the difference,” Gor said, referring to the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US.

The US ambassador also announced that India will be invited next month to join Pax Silica as a full member.

He said this would mark a major expansion of India–US cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and critical supply chains.

Gor described Pax Silica as a US-led initiative launched last month to build a secure and innovation-driven silicon supply chain.

The initiative covers everything from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI and logistics.

He said countries that joined the initiative in its first phase include Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Israel.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month,” Gor said.

Striking a broader diplomatic note, Gor said India and the US have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine global partnerships.

He said as new technologies shape the future, it is important for India and the United States to work closely together from the very beginning of such initiatives.

--IANS