India remains resilient with diverse export base despite global headwinds

New Delhi, Oct 24: India’s exports grew 5.19 per cent year-on-year between April and August 2025 to $346.1 billion, compared to $329.03 billion during the same period in 2024 despite the uncertainty in global markets.

The performance comes on top of 7.1 per cent growth in exports in 2024 exceeding the global average of 2.5 per cent, according to World Bank data.

This underscores India’s growing competitiveness, diversification, and resilience. From high-tech electronics to traditional commodities like tea and textiles, India’s export growth story is being powered by innovation, strategic reforms, and expanding trade alliances, according to an article in India Narrative.

Exports now contribute 21.2 per cent to India’s GDP, up from 19.8 per cent in 2015, highlighting their rising importance in the national economy. In August 2025 alone, exports rose 4.77 per cent year-on-year, with merchandise and services contributing 53.09 per cent and 46.91 per cent, respectively.

Buoyed by this momentum, the government has set an ambitious export target of $1 trillion for FY 2025-26. The growth in Indian exports despite global uncertainties is a result of the synergy between government policy, digital transformation, and the entrepreneurial dynamism of Indian exporters -- all advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat on a global scale, the article states.

India’s merchandise exports reached $183.74 billion in April-August 2025, up 2.31 per cent from the previous year. Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports performed even better, rising 7.76 per cent to $146.7 billion, underscoring the strength of sectors like engineering goods, electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Electronic goods led the surge with a 40.6 per cent increase, adding $5.5 billion in value compared to the same period in 2024. This success is closely linked to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and Make in India schemes that have transformed India from a net importer to a net exporter of smartphones. Exports of smartphones alone crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the first five months of FY26, a robust 55 per cent increase over the previous year, the article further states.

Engineering goods, a mainstay of Indian exports, climbed 5.86 per cent to $49.24 billion. The US, the UAE and Germany remain top buyers, with products ranging from industrial machinery to valves and ATMs. Government schemes like EPCG (Export Promotion Capital Goods) and MAI (Market Access Initiative) continue to enhance competitiveness.

The pharmaceutical sector, another export powerhouse, grew 7.3 per cent, reaching $12.76 billion. India’s reputation for affordable, high-quality generics and specialty drugs ensures continued demand from major markets such as the US, Brazil, and France. Regulatory reforms like the UCPMP 2024 and National Medical Devices Policy 2023 have strengthened compliance and expanded export potential, according to the article.

Textiles and apparel, a labour-intensive industry, grew 5.78 per cent to $6.77 billion, reaffirming India’s global standing as the sixth-largest textile exporter.

Amid shifting global food preferences, India’s exports of other cereals -- including barley, quinoa, and oats -- grew 21.95 per cent year-on-year. These products are benefitting from the global trend toward healthy, sustainable foods, with Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the UAE among top buyers.

Supportive initiatives like the Agriculture Export Policy and APEDA’s market development programmes have been instrumental in expanding India’s agri-export reach.

Tea exports surged 18.2 per cent, with India overtaking Sri Lanka as the world’s second-largest tea exporter in 2024. Iconic varieties like Assam and Darjeeling continue to dominate markets in the UAE, Iraq, and the US, the article added.

