India is the ideal destination for maritime investments, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that India is the perfect harbour when it comes to investing in the maritime sector, while sharing his thoughts on the country’s emergence as a leading destination for investment in the maritime sector.

“We have a very long coastline. We have world-class ports. We have infrastructure, innovation and intent. Come, invest in India,” PM Modi said.

In a detailed post on his LinkedIn page, the Prime Minister outlined how India’s strategic location, modern port infrastructure, and commitment to innovation are opening up tremendous opportunities for investors in ship-building, port operations, logistics, coastal shipping and allied services.

He said that with a coastline exceeding 7,500 kms, and an expanding network of globally competitive ports, India is poised to become a major maritime hub -- offering not only connectivity but value-added services, green shipping initiatives, and industry-friendly policy frameworks.

The Prime Minister called on domestic and international investors to “come, invest in India” and be part of the country’s maritime growth story- underpinned by robust infrastructure, clear intent and emerging innovation ecosystems.

"India’s shipping power is expanding across coasts and rivers. Indian-flagged vessels increased from 1,205 to 1,549, and fleet gross tonnage grew from 10 MGT to 13.52 MGT. Coastal shipping cargo nearly doubled from 87 to 165 MMT," PM Modi wrote.

Inland waterway cargo grew by 710 per cent, from 18 MMT in 2014 to 146 MMT in 2025. Operational waterways expanded from 3 to 32, while ferry and Ro-Pax services carried 7.5 crore passengers in 2024–25.

"Our vision for the Maritime sector places topmost importance on sustainability and innovation. Vizhinjam Port has become India’s first deep-water transhipment hub. Kandla Port hosts the nation’s first green hydrogen facility. JNPT has doubled its capacity and attracted the largest FDI in port history," said PM Modi.

The Vadhvan Port project in Palghar, Maharashtra, with an investment of around Rs 76,000 crore, will be among the world’s few deep-draft ports at 20 metres. Its seamless railway and highway connectivity, proximity to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and the Western Freight Corridor will transform the region’s economic landscape, creating new opportunities for logistics, warehousing and trade.

"Five landmark bills, from the Bills of Lading Bill to the Indian Ports Bill (2025), have modernised maritime governance, simplified trade, empowered states and aligned India with global standards. To accelerate this growth, the government has approved a Rs. 70,000 crore umbrella package for the maritime sector," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes a day after he addressed the 'India Maritime Week 2025' in Mumbai where he highlighted India’s progress in the maritime domain and the recent reforms in maritime laws.

“When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse. India can play that role very strongly. Amid global tensions, trade disruptions, and shifting supply chains, India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace, and inclusive growth,” he said at the conference being attended by representatives from over 85 countries.

During the event, PM Modi launched initiatives for shipping and ship-building worth Rs 2.2 lakh crore, which includes the acquisition of 437 vessels. Several MoUs in sectors like port-led industrialisation, port development, sustainability and ship building have been signed during the India Maritime Week, in a bid to promote shipping as core infrastructure.

--IANS