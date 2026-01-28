India has managed global energy turbulence without shortages: Minister Puri

BETUL (Goa), Jan 28: Energy availability is the lifeline of a growing economy and a matter of national resilience, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on the opening day of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026. He noted that India has managed recent global turbulence without shortages by diversifying sources, widening supplier geographies and introducing reforms across the energy value chain.

A high-level ministerial panel convened under the theme ‘Charting a Course through Uncertainty: Securing Affordable, Accessible and Sustainable Energy in a Turbulent World’ brought together senior policymakers to discuss how nations can navigate volatility in global energy markets.

Joining Puri on the panel were Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson and International Energy Forum Secretary General Jassim Al Shirawi. The discussion underscored that energy systems worldwide are under pressure from geopolitical tensions, shifting trade dynamics and the accelerating pace of transition. Speakers agreed that rising demand from emerging economies has placed energy security, affordability and sustainability at the forefront, with no single solution fitting all countries.

Puri highlighted India’s ambition to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix and stressed the need for global collaboration, investment and realistic transition pathways. He cautioned that the world’s energy transition must be managed through addition rather than abrupt replacement, as predictable markets are in the shared interest of both producers and consumers.

Canada’s Tim Hodgson pointed out that a fragmented trading environment has made trusted partnerships and diversified supply chains more important than ever. He said Canada, as a major producer of oil, gas and critical minerals, is keen to deepen cooperation with India in LNG, critical minerals, oil supplies and long-term energy trade. He added that middle powers must work together to uphold free trade and reliable energy relationships.





By

Staff Reporter