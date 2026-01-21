India gains ‘Southern Anchor’ with New Zealand FTA amid global uncertainty

New Delhi, Jan 21: The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has sent a clear message that pragmatism has prevailed and that both sides have agreed on a framework for a bilateral economic partnership for the mid-21st century, according to a new report.

The report, published on www.prfworld.org, says the deal “represents a pivot for New Zealand toward deeper engagement with the world’s most populous nation and fastest-growing economy in the world”.

For India, the trade pact builds on its “Act East” and “Indo-Pacific” pillars of its foreign trade policy, “aiming to secure a trusted, long-term, comprehensive economic partnership in a region increasingly shaped by competing spheres of influence,” says the report.

The deal is also a vital component of the broader Indo-Pacific maritime security architecture, complementing India’s existing pacts with Australia and the UAE to form a “Southern Anchor” of democratic trade, it adds.

India and New Zealand concluded a comprehensive and long-awaited FTA last month, marking a major economic and strategic milestone. The negotiations were formally launched on March 16, 2025.

According to the PRF report, while there’s scepticism about the feasibility of the $20 billion NZ investment commitment over 15 years, “given NZ’s relatively small capital markets, this isn’t government spending”.

“This will involve the NZ private equity and businesses tapping into India’s large consumer base, infrastructure, green energy, and digital ambitions as part of its Vision 2047,” said the report.

The FTA also allows mobility in the special skills category and can be seen as a “talent security” move for New Zealand.

“With its economy projected to face a shortfall of nearly 250,000 workers by 2045, the agreement addresses a critical structural bottleneck: the talent gap,” the report mentioned. Clearly, the true economic value of this agreement goes beyond farms and factories to nurturing and recognising talent in a knowledge-based 21st-century economy.

“As the FTA is signed and implemented in late 2026, New Zealand businesses need to recognise that it allows for future consultations to add more value for both countries,” the report noted, adding that in a world of geopolitical uncertainty, India has secured a “Southern Anchor” through this FTA, but an anchor only provides stability if the ship is ready to sail.

