India fast emerging as global maritime powerhouse, says Amit Shah

Mumbai, Oct 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that due to the reforms undertaken by the Modi government in the maritime sector, India is emerging as a powerhouse in the maritime field globally.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maritime vision is based on these three pillars -- security, stability, and self-reliance,” he stated in his inaugural address at the India Maritime Week conference cum exhibition.

“India is playing the role of a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South today, based on its maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capability. It is also accelerating all three -- development, security, and environment,” said the home minister.

He expressed, “Over 100 countries' representatives are present in today's maritime ceremony. This is proof that India's maritime tradition remains a central point for global partnership and regional stability even today."

“Today, as we stand on the shores of Mumbai -- the gateway of India’s maritime destiny -- we are not just inaugurating an event, but launching a Maritime Revolution for Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

He further stated that the government is involved in developing a green maritime future by focusing on 100 per cent green fuel ships (ammonia/methanol) by 2030, AI predictive logistics with 15 per cent fuel savings and National Maritime Single Window for 95 per cent digital clearances.

“India's maritime strength and strategic location are evident from the fact that our coastline is over 11,000 kilometres long. There are 13 coastal states and Union Territories, and our maritime business contributes significantly to the economy,” said the Home Minister.

He highlighted how this vast coastline supports trade, logistics, and the blue economy.

Home Minister Shah noted that 70 projects under the Sagarmala initiative have been completed, enhancing port infrastructure and connectivity.

The maritime sector now contributes approximately 60 per cent to India's GDP through ports, shipping, and logistics. “Today’s conference is projected to unlock Rs 80 lakh crore in investments and generate 1.5 crore jobs. Investment opportunities worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be created in the sector because of these summits and will play a pivotal role in PM Modi's resolution of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he added.

“India doesn't believe in competition but cooperation, and we have a roadmap ready to connect the world maritime industry," he said.

The Home Minister stressed collaboration in shipbuilding, green shipping, inland waterways, and sustainable growth to position India as a global maritime hub. HM Shah announced that the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra will rank among the world's top 10 ports, underscoring infrastructure upgrades for global competitiveness.

“India's oceans are not just borders -- they are bridges to a Viksit Bharat. This week in Mumbai, we unite not just nations, but visions for a sustainable, prosperous maritime future,” said the Home Minister.

He further added that the gathering at the conference here reinforces India's Maritime Vision 2030, aiming for self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) in ocean resources and trade.

