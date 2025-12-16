India emerges as top makhana producer, commands 80% of global market

New Delhi, Dec 16: India is the largest producer of makhana in the world, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of global production, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Bihar remains the backbone of the country’s makhana output, contributing around 85 per cent of national production, with Darbhanga emerging as one of the key hubs for cultivation and processing.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur said Darbhanga district has been widely recognised for its strong potential in makhana cultivation and processing.

“Darbhanga district is widely known as one of the primary hubs of Makhana production in Bihar; and it has been acknowledged for its strong potential in cultivation and processing,” the minister said.

The district already hosts the ICAR-National Research Centre on Makhana and has been identified under the One District One Product initiative for makhana, highlighting its importance in the sector.

The minister said the makhana sector holds immense potential to improve the economic condition of farmers and fishermen, especially in states where the crop is widely grown.

To tap this potential, the government has established the National Makhana Board through a gazette notification dated September 14, 2025.

The board aims to improve production, processing, value addition, marketing and export promotion of makhana across the country.

He added that the key focus of the National Makhana Board includes enhancing productivity through scientific research, improved farming practices, and better harvesting and processing technologies.

These measures are expected to strengthen the entire value chain, from farmers to exporters.

The government has also approved a Central Sector Scheme for Development of Makhana with an outlay of Rs 476.03 crore for six years, from 2025–26 to 2030–31.

The scheme will support research and innovation, production and distribution of quality seeds, skill development of farmers and other stakeholders, improved post-harvest management, value addition, branding and marketing, and export promotion to boost India’s share in the global makhana trade.

