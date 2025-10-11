India aims for 100 GW nuclear power by 2047, CEA releases roadmap

New Delhi, Oct 11: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on Saturday highlighted visionary initiatives for India’s power sector by unveiling the roadmap for the development of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047 -- in alignment with its long-term energy and climate objectives.

CEA, the apex technical organisation under the Ministry of Power, celebrated its 52nd Foundation Day here, in the presence of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Power Ministry.

Agarwal hailed the outstanding contribution of CEA in the coordinated development of the Indian power sector.

He highlighted CEA’s instrumental role in policy formulation, power system planning, and promoting technological innovation to ensure a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity supply for the nation.

Agarwal emphasised that as India moves towards achieving its ‘Net-Zero by 2070’ commitment, CEA’s leadership will be crucial in enabling large-scale renewable integration, advancing nuclear capacity, and enhancing grid security and resilience.

Working towards the vision of ensuring reliable 24×7 power supply of adequate quality to all consumers in the country, the CEA has been at the forefront of the evolution of the power sector, with its pivotal role in planning and managing the country's electricity needs.

Over the last five decades of its history, the Authority has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ensuring reliable and sustainable power supply to the nation.

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, recalled the Authority’s journey since its inception in 1973.

He highlighted the Authority’s achievements in generation and transmission planning, formulation of technical standards, and modernisation of the electricity grid.

Prasad also underscored the growing importance of data-driven decision-making, digitalisation, and innovation in steering India’s power sector towards sustainability and efficiency.

As part of the Foundation Day celebration, CEA also released 'Master Plan for Evacuation of Power from Hydroelectric Plants in the Brahmaputra Basin', which outlines the phased transmission infrastructure needed to support the evacuation of approximately 65 GW of hydroelectric capacity, that and will serve as a valuable guide for hydro power developers in planning and phasing their projects.

--IANS