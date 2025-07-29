In just five years, more than 15,206 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar systems were set up

New Delhi, July 29: A total of 15,206.68 MW capacity of grid-connected rooftop solar systems has been installed during the last five years across all sectors — residential, government, commercial and industrial, institutional, social and private establishments, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Saturation of government buildings by the installation of rooftop solar is one of the components of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The National Centre for Photovoltaic Research and Education (NCPRE), IIT Bombay, has conducted a study on the performance of solar modules in the country. Further, the Ministry has put in place a procedure to enlist type and quality-certified wind turbines titled ‘Revised List of Models & Manufacturers’ (RLMM), the minister said.

As on June 30, 242.78 GW non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity has been installed in the country. The government has taken several steps and initiatives to promote and accelerate renewable energy capacity in the country to realise the target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity by 2030.

The minister said that the government is implementing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, for achieving domestic manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in these modules, with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

Under the Scheme, Letters of Award have been issued for the setting up of 48,337 MW of fully/partially integrated solar PV module manufacturing units, said Naik.

He earlier informed the House that a total of 15.45 lakh households in the country and 5.23 lakh households in Gujarat have benefitted from rooftop solar installation, including those in rural areas (as of July 14). One of the components of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024, is the development of Model Solar Village in each district of the country.

An amount of Rs 800 crore has been allocated for this component with a provision of central financial assistance of Rs one crore per model village, said Naik.

--IANS



