In April, India saw robust deal making activity led by Adani Group

New Delhi, May 13: India Inc saw robust deal making activity in April, with three major domestic consolidations by the Adani Group valued at $2 billion, representing 38 percent of the total deal values, a new report showed on Monday.

The month saw 191 deals worth $9.4 billion, a 21 per cent increase in volumes, but a 37 per cent decrease in values compared to March, according to Grant Thornton’s ‘Bharat Deal tracker’ report.

The month saw 12 high value deals (of more than $100 million), totalling $3.8 billion.

“The deal outlook remains positive, under pinned by a thriving ecosystem that spans technology, consumer, and infrastructure sectors and supported by forward thinking government policies, poised to drive comprehensive growth across the board,” said Shanthi Vijetha, partner growth, at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) acquired 56 percent stake in SP Group, and 39 percent in Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) in Gopalpur Port Limited (GPL) for Rs 3,080 crore.

"The transport and logistics sector witnessed a boost by Adani Ports' acquisition of Gopalpur Port Ltd, enhancing its logistical capabilities, critical for supporting India’s growing international trade demands," the report mentioned.

Ambuja Cements, Adani Group’s building material company, announced to acquire My Home Group's 1.5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) cement grinding unit in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, for Rs 413.75 crore.

“The Adani Group's strategic acquisitions valued at $2 billion underscored a trend towards strengthening core industries,” the report said.

Leading the charge, the manufacturing sector, spearheaded by Adani Group’s acquisitions in the cement industry, "saw significant consolidation efforts aimed at enhancing production capacities and market reach", it noted.

Moreover, the capital markets were vibrant with 4 IPOs raising $2.8 billion and 11 QIPs securing $1.4 billion last month, the report added.