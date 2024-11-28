IITF 2024 closes on high note with over 1 million visitors

New Delhi, Nov 28: The 43rd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in the national capital this year succeeded in attracting more than one million visitors and generating a good amount of business for participants, said Premjit Lal, Executive Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). The fair at Bharat Mandapam concluded on Wednesday.

Various awards were given to the participants under various categories. Puducherry won the Gold Medal, the Silver Medal was presented to Meghalaya and the Bronze Medal to Karnataka in the States and Union Territories Category, Special Appreciation Certificates were also conferred to Punjab, West Bengal and Tripura.

In the Thematic Presentation by the States Category, Madhya Pradesh won the Gold Medal, the Silver Medal to Odisha and the Bronze to Assam. Special Appreciation Certificates were also given to Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

At IITF, the ITPO also observed and celebrated Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, raising awareness about cleanliness and sanitation among exhibitors and visitors. The award was also given to Swachh Pavilion Gold to Goa, Silver to Kerala, Bronze to Haryana and Commendation was also awarded to Uttarakhand and Gujarat

In the Foreign Pavilions, the Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia was commended with the Gold Medal and Egypt (Milano Bazar) won the Silver while the Bronze Medal was presented to Turkey, Tillo Hediyelik Esya Sanayi tic itet Ltd. Serketi and Thailand (Thai SMEs Exporter Association).

In the Ministries and Departments, PSUs, PSB and Commodity Boards category, Reserve Bank of India bagged the Gold Medal, Punjab National Bank (PNB), received the Silver Medal, and State Bank of India (SBI) won the Bronze Medal. Special Appreciation Certificates were received by Coal India Limited and the Central Bank of India.

In the Empowering India (Ministries & Govt. Department/SARAS/KVIC/Min. of Social Justice), the Gold Medal was conferred to Ministry of Rural Development (SARAS), the Silver Medal to Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Ministry of Panchayati Raj bagged the Bronze Medal. A special Commendation was awarded to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute for Persons with Physical Disability, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and NHDC-National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC).

In the Private Sector, Jina Ranjit and Sons LLP won the Gold Medal, Supreme Industries Limited (Supreme Furniture) received the Silver Medal and Ananda Dairy Limited bagged the Bronze Medal. Special Commendation was awarded to Mittal Electronics (Sujata), Hamdard Foods India and Romana Herbal Care Pvt. Ltd. (Rosa, Hychating Mist).

Complimenting all the Award winners in different categories, Premjit Lal appreciated the participants and visitors for their continued faith in the IITF format. He also appreciated Delhi Police and other law enforcement agencies for their continued efforts during the fair which ran from Nov 14 to 27 remaining event incident free.