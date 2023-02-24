Here’s all you need to know about the perks of Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Making purchases while running low on funds can be quite challenging. The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card lets you bring home your most awaited products on EMI without affecting other monetary obligations that you might have. Through the no cost EMI feature of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI card, you can shop for all your products without paying a dime over the purchase cost.



The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card offers numerous benefits such as convenient tenure for repayment, pre-authorised loan, zero foreclosure charges, seamless shopping, zero down payment, easy approval and more. Additionally, the card lets you purchase products at merchant stores from all across the globe, both online and offline.

Let’s walk through why the Bajaj Insta EMI Network Card could be advantageous for you:

Digital Application Procedure

The application procedure for the EMI Card is entirely online and hence quite simple. The entire procedure is instantaneous and seamless. On paying the joining fee of ₹530, the digital card will be sent to your phone in no time. Moreover, you can always get updates of your card details through the Bajaj Finserv app. If you would like to access the latest deals, the EMI card is your best bet.

Minimal Documentation

Since the procedure for the EMI card’s application is online, very minimal documentation is required. This indicates that you do not have to go through the tiring process of submitting a pile of documents to get your card approved.

No Cost EMI

The no cost EMI feature that the Insta EMI card offers, lets you pay for your purchases in smaller instalments that are evenly distributed over a tenure that is convenient for you. Additionally, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card charges absolutely no interest on your purchases.

Big-Ticket Purchases

If you plan on making big-ticket purchases, the thought of repaying such a large sum of money might cause anxiety. However, the Insta EMI Card will give you the option to repay the amount through equated monthly instalments over a tenure that is favourable to you.

All-Encompassing Shopping Experience

Post pandemic, shopping online is much more convenient and comforting than having to step out of your homes. The Insta EMI card lets you shop from a spectrum of products while sitting on your couch. You can buy products from top brands and popular online shopping platforms through a single tap. With added bonuses such as zero down payment, no foreclosure or interest charges, the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI card is a great pick for the shopaholic in you.

Furthermore, if you’re one to enjoy shopping offline, you can visit the merchant stores partnered with the Insta EMI card and shop for products newly introduced in the market. With a worldwide reach of over 1.2 Lakh+ stores, the Insta EMI card lets you shop from more than 1.2 Million products from across 2900+ cities.

Pre-authorised Loan

The EMI card is accompanied by a pre-authorised loan facility of ₹2 Lakhs that can be used to buy products across various partner stores. This will help you improve your lifestyle as well as refrain from spending over the limit.

No Foreclosure Charges

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card charges on the foreclosure of loan is nil. That is to say, if you decide to foreclose your loan before the completion of its tenure, you will not be liable to pay any foreclosure charges. This will help you save up a considerable amount that would otherwise be wasted away on unnecessary charges.

Convenient Tenure for Repayment

The amount that you borrowed to make your purchase need not be returned at the earliest. You can opt for a repayment tenure that is convenient for you. The said tenure can range anywhere between 3 and 24 months.

Zero Down Payment

The EMI card offers zero down payment during festive occasions which implies that you need not pay any amount upfront while making your purchase. Generally, you will be expected to pay a particular sum as down payment while you buy a product and then pay the rest of the product’s cost over equated monthly instalments. However, due to the zero down payment feature, you will be able to avoid paying any such amount during your purchase.

In addition to knowing how the Insta EMI card will be beneficial to you, it is important to understand how you can qualify for the card.

The criteria to be eligible for the card is stated below:

You should be a citizen of India

You should be aged between 21 and 65

You should have a stable income source

You should have an Indian bank account

You should have an Indian residential address

Furthermore, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind while you use the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI card:

Make sure that you have adequate capital in your account to make your purchase

Be aware of your credit limit and spend responsibly

Enquire about the applicable Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card charges

Use your EMI card at partner stores to get the best deals, attractive offers and exclusive discounts

Be mindful of your due dates and make timely payments to avoid paying any late fees or interest charges

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI card comes with a plethora of benefits and offers that can make your shopping experience quite convenient and hassle-free. If you intend on making a big purchase, the EMI card is definitely an ideal choice for you. You not only get to shop for your favourite products , but also get added perks such as no cost EMI, no down payment, foreclosure or interest charges. This not only helps enhance your experience as a shopper, but also keeps you from throwing your money away on added fees and charges.