Gautam Adani, Bombardier CEO discuss ‘transformative partnerships' in aviation sector

Ahmedabad, Sep 25: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has held a high-level meeting with Eric Martel, CEO of Bombardier, and deliberated on “transformative partnerships” in the aviation sector. In a post on social media platform X, on Wednesday, Gautam Adani informed that they will aim to harness synergies for a stronger, self-reliant India.

“Powering India's aviation growth! Had a great discussion with @Bombardier CEO Eric Martel on transformative partnerships in Aircraft Services, MRO and Defence,” said the Adani Group Chairman. “Together, we are harnessing synergies for a stronger, self-reliant India,” Gautam Adani added.

The Adani Group forayed into civil aviation with a vision to leverage its rich experience of building stellar infrastructure in transforming Indian airports. Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. AAHL aims to revolutionise airport experiences. Currently, AAHL oversees seven prominent airports Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The addition of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to AAHL's portfolio in December 2024 will mark a significant milestone in India's aviation industry. This expansion will increase AAHL's portfolio to eight airports, solidifying its position as the leading airport infrastructure company in the country. AAHL is India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 per cent of passenger footfalls and 33 per cent of India’s air cargo traffic.

Meanwhile, the Air Force will conduct the first trial landing of a fighter jet in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on October 5 in the first of two runways of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The commencement of the operations at NMIA's two phases will handle 20 million passengers annually. The airport will be connected through Atal Setu and metro rail. The cost of NMIA is Rs 16,700 crore.