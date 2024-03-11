Gadkari unveils highway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Karnataka

New Delhi, March 10: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 22 National Highway projects, spanning 268 km and valued at over Rs 4,000 crore in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Sunday.

The minister said in a social media post that these include initiatives like the Huliyar-KB cross-Chunchanahalli-Nelligere road aimed to enhance connectivity between Mysuru and North Karnataka.

The Mysuru Ring Road, complete with service roads will alleviate congestion and ensure a smoother flow of traffic.

The 4-lane expansion of Belur-Hassan and Yedegowdanahalli-Bilikere road, coupled with the installation of road overbridges at Hangarahalli and Holenarasipur bypass, will result in a significant 2-hour reduction in travel time.

The construction of a major bridge over Lakshmanathirtha River seeks to decongest Hunsur Town, echoing the commitment to streamlined urban planning.

Additionally, the development of Srinivasapura and Chintamani bypasses targets congestion reduction in both cities.

The strategic inclusion of major and minor bridges, as well as road-over bridges on railway-level crossings, underscores a concerted effort to facilitate unhindered traffic movement.