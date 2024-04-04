FLY91 ties up with IBS Software for commercial operations

Thiruvananthapuram: FLY91, the country’s youngest regional airline, has partnered with IBS Software to power its commercial operations.

IBS Software headquartered at the Techno park here provides IT solutions to numerous airlines, and FLY91 is the latest to use its reservation package.

IBS Software has created a reservation package designed to deliver a simple, efficient, and cost-effective experience to attract and retain customers.

Prasanna Subramaniam, CTO at FLY91, said that delivering a simple and slick reservation experience will be a critical part of the airline's success as it looks to inspire a new demographic of air passengers.

“Making all this happen requires brilliant and like minded partners like IBS Software. We are excited that they are on the journey with us, as we enable the next 100 million Indians to take flight,” said Subramaniam.

Gautam Shekar, Senior Vice President at IBS Software, said they are looking forward to supporting FLY91 by delivering differentiated customer experiences that help unlock a new wave of travel opportunities for millions of Indians.