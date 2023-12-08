First charter flight from Uzbekistan lands in Goa

Panaji, Dec 7: The first charter flight from Uzbekistan landed at Mopa airport in Goa on Thursday.

On the arrival of Centrum Air Q6 5545 flight, Minister for Tourism, Rohan Khaunte said: "I take immense pleasure in extending a warm welcome to the inaugural charter from Uzbekistan to Goa. This marks the commencement of what we anticipate will be a prolonged and fruitful collaboration.

"We eagerly look forward to forging more such partnerships with the government and people of Uzbekistan, fostering cultural exchange and fortifying the tourism bonds between our nations. The invaluable involvement of the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan has been instrumental in supporting the charter service to Goa, playing a pivotal role in fostering this significant development," he further said.

To showcase Goa's vibrant tourism offerings, the Goa Tourism delegation actively participated in the Tashkent International Tourism Fair held in Uzbekistan recently.