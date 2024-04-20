Elon Musk postpones India visit due to Tesla obligations

Guwahati, April 20: American tech billionaire Elon Musk announced that his planned trip to India has been postponed because of "very heavy obligations" with Tesla.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, was initially set to visit India on April 21 and 22, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he expressed his eagerness to visit India later in the year in a statement posted on social media.

"Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk wrote on X in response to a post, which stated that his India visit planned for April 21–22 has been postponed as the reason could be that he needs to attend Tesla's earnings call on April 23.

Earlier this month, he confirmed his visit to India with a post on X saying, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India".



Last year, in June, Musk met with Modi during the latter's visit to the United States. During their meeting, Musk indicated his intention to visit India in 2024 and expressed confidence in Tesla's imminent entry into the Indian market.

His proposed visit had sparked anticipation that he would unveil plans for Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, to establish a presence in India, along with his satellite communication venture, Starlink.

According to reports, this planned visit coincided with the government's recent announcement of a new electric vehicle policy. Under this policy, companies investing a minimum of USD 500 million in manufacturing facilities in India would receive import duty concessions, a move aimed at attracting major global players like Tesla.