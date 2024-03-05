Droneacharya and ITC celebrate success of all women’s Namo Drone Didi batch

New Delhi, March 5: DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited, in collaboration with ITC, proudly announces the successful completion of the inaugural All Women’s Namo Drone Didi Batch. This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in promoting gender inclusivity and empowerment within the drone industry.

The partnership with ITC underscores a shared commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, as evidenced by their sponsorship of drone pilot training for women from Self Help Groups across Maharashtra. Through the support of ITC's arms - DSC, BAIF Amravati, BAIF Parner, and AFARM - women have been equipped with invaluable skills and opportunities for personal and societal growth.

The 5-day intensive program has equipped participants with a 10-year license to legally operate drones in India. The comprehensive curriculum covered essential topics including drone fundamentals, DGCA regulations, failsafe mechanisms, and emergency protocols. Practical sessions, including simulator training and on-ground drone flying, ensured participants developed the necessary skills for safe and efficient drone operation.

"This successful collaboration between DroneAcharya and ITC exemplifies the power of partnership in driving positive change," says Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director at DroneAcharya.

"Together, we have not only provided women with valuable skills but also opened doors to new opportunities and possibilities."

The All Women’s Namo Drone Didi Batch was designed by women and for women, with an experienced DGCA certified Drone Instructor leading the training. This emphasis on female leadership created a supportive and empowering learning environment.

By investing in women and providing them with valuable skills, DroneAcharya and ITC are not just fostering individual development but also contributing to broader societal upliftment. This collaboration represents a shining example of how partnerships can pave the way for meaningful progress and create opportunities for a brighter, more inclusive future.