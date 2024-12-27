Dr Singh's reforms inspired countless young economists like me: Gita Gopinath

New Delhi, Dec 27: Condolence messages from economists mourning the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh poured in on Friday, with IMF Deputy Director Gita Gopinath stating that the economic reforms he ushered in as finance minister in 1991 had inspired countless young economists like her. “Dr. Manmohan Singh’s 1991 budget unshackled India’s economy, significantly enhancing the economic prospects for hundreds of millions of Indians. His visionary reforms inspired countless young economists like me. Rest in peace, Dr. Manmohan Singh,” Gita Gopinath said on X.

Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), said that his generation of Indians was the creation of the economic reforms introduced by Finance Minister Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Rao in 1991. "As I have said before, the two most significant years of the twentieth century for India were 1947 and 1991 one brought political freedom and the other economic freedom. Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for announcing the Great Liberalisation." Sanyal said.

Condolence messages also came in from industrialists for the former Prime Minister and former finance minister who had played a key role in opening up the Indian economy and breaking away from the erstwhile licence permit raj that had shackled industry. JSW Group chairman and MD, Sajjan Jindal, said; "Saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former Prime Minister of India and the visionary leader behind India’s economic liberalisation. A statesman of humility and wisdom India owes him a debt of gratitude."

The US-India Business Council expressed deep condolences following the passing of Dr Singh, highlighting his significant contributions to strengthening the relationship between the United States and India. USIBC praised Dr Singh for his pivotal role in in the 2008 Civil Nuclear Agreement between the two countries and economic reforms that shaped modern bilateral ties.