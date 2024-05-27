Docking of largest container ship shows Mundra Port's unmatched capabilities: Karan Adani

New Delhi, May 26: The docking of the largest container ship ever at an Indian port highlights Mundra's unmatched capabilities and a testimony to the company’s nation building efforts, Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), said on Sunday. The company earlier announced that the docked vessel, MSC Anna, has a length of 399.98 metres and is among the largest container ships.

Our crown jewel Mundra Port welcomed MSC Anna, the largest container ship ever to dock at an Indian port, Karan Adani posted on X.At 399.98m and a capacity of 19,200 TEUs, it highlights Mundra's unmatched capabilities and a testimony to our nation building efforts, he added.

MSC Anna’s arrival draft is 16.3 metres, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep draft vessel.

In July 2023, Adani Ports, Mundra created a record by berthing MV MSC Hamburg, one of the longest container ships in the world, with an overall length of 399 metres and a capacity of 16,652 TEUs.