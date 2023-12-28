DGCA mandates QR code on investigation reports for medical examination of licence holders

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an order aimed at enhancing the integrity of investigation reports submitted for medical examination of licence holders.

The order released on December 22, effective immediately, stated that any investigation report lacking QR code will not be accepted for the conduct of medical examination.

“It is intimated that the Para 5.3 of CAR Section 7 Series 'C' Part I dated 12 Oct 2017 and Para 7 of FCL Circular 1 of 2017 dated October 12, 2023 revised on December 29, 2021 mandates that all the investigation reports need to be in original from NABH/NABL/ISO accredited laboratories only and signed by concerned specialist along with ID verification,” the order read.

The order further said that the National Accredited Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (a constituent board of Quality Council of India) has played a pivotal role in this decision.

“The mandate dated May 18, 2021 mandates that the lab should provide QR code on all test reports/calibration certificates issued, which in turn can be scanned using any QR scanning application available on mobile/any devices to authenticate and reproduce the test report/calibration certificate online,” read the order.

“It is decided by the competent authority that henceforth any investigation report without QR code printed on it shall not be accepted for conduct of medical examination of licence holders. This is for strict compliance,” it added.