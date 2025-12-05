Delhi Airport disruptions force IndiGo to cancel all flights till midnight

New Delhi, Dec 5: Delhi Airport on Friday issued a fresh passenger advisory, announcing that all IndiGo domestic flights departing from the airport are cancelled until midnight.

Delhi Airport took to social media 'X' and said, "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled."

It further added, "Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience. For the latest flight status, please check our official website www.newdelhiairport.in."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory urging travellers to verify their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport. The announcement comes as IndiGo faces one of its most severe operational disruptions in recent years, resulting in widespread cancellations and delays.

This comes as more than 500 flights were cancelled on Thursday, with several others delayed. In November alone, IndiGo recorded 1,232 cancellations across its network.

An earlier advisory shared on the social media platform X said, "Please be advised that operational challenges affecting certain domestic services are resulting in flight delays and cancellations."

"We strongly recommend passengers verify their flight status directly with their airline prior to departure for the airport. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure an comfortable passenger experience. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," Delhi Airport said.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) held an emergency review meeting with IndiGo’s top management to assess the ongoing situation. The Ministry said it is closely monitoring disruptions and has activated heightened oversight. The Minister also instructed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to direct airport directors to provide full support to affected travellers. Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been asked to monitor airfares amid growing concerns of fare hikes due to reduced capacity.

The DGCA on Thursday also held a detailed meeting with IndiGo’s leadership seeking clarification on the sharp spike in cancellations. IndiGo attributed the situation to operational challenges linked to the implementation of Phase II of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, crew scheduling hurdles and seasonal winter conditions.

The revised FDTL Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), enforced on July 1 and November 1 following court directives, aim to enhance safety and reduce pilot fatigue. During the meeting, IndiGo acknowledged underestimating crew requirements under the new system, resulting in planning gaps and staff shortages.

The airline stated that disruptions are likely to continue for the next two to three days as stabilisation efforts continue. From December 8, IndiGo will temporarily reduce flight frequency to minimise inconvenience. The carrier has also requested temporary relaxation of certain FDTL regulations for A320 aircraft until February 10, 2026, and assured DGCA that normal operations will be fully restored by then.

