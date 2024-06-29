Data centre capacity in India to double by FY25, sovereign cloud infra must: Experts

Mumbai, June 29: The development of 'Made in India' sovereign cloud infrastructure will enhance national security and resilience, industry experts have said, as the data centre capacity in the country is likely to double from 870 MW in FY22 to about 1,700-1,800 MW by FY25. The country currently has more data in India than the US and China put together.

"Average data consumption which was just about 300 MB a few years back had already become 25 GB per month, and by 2028, we will become the largest in the world in terms of per user data consumption at almost 62 GB per user per month, said Sunil Gupta, Chair, Assocham National Council on Datacenter. "The digital pervasiveness is only becoming bigger, making India a digital first economy leapfrogging us beyond every single largest global economy," he said. From about 200 megawatts in 2013-14, India has grown to 1200 megawatt.

"By 2027 we are expected to go to 2,000 megawatt. A sovereign cloud ensures that data generated within India remains within the country's borders and also protected completely by local law and regulation," said Gupta, also the Co-Founder, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services. By 2025, the Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) market is expected to grow to $35 billion, with data centres contributing to this growth.

"Growth is imperative as far as the country is concerned. The paradigm that we really need to focus on is to make the lives of individual Indians better," said Niranjan Hiranandani, Past President Assocham and CMD, Hiranandani Group of Companies. According to Surajit Chatterjee, Co-Chair, Assocham National Council on Data centre, Mumbai is leading the pack in terms of the largest data centre market share, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. "We are now moving into tier 2 and tier 3 markets," he added.