Commercial LPG gas cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 69.50 in Delhi

New Delhi, June 1: Oil marketing companies reduced the price of 19 kilograms of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Saturday. The price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been slashed by Rs 69.50 in Delhi, by Rs 72 in Kolkata, by Rs 69.50 in Mumbai, and by Rs 70.50 in Chennai. After this cut, the prices now stand at Rs 1,676 in Delhi, Rs 1,787 in Kolkata, Rs 1,629 in Mumbai, Rs 1,840.50 in Chennai.

After reviewing the gas prices by oil companies, new LPG gas cylinder prices are released on the first day of every month. Earlier on May 1, the price of commercial LPG gas cylinder was reduced by Rs 19. Commercial gas cylinders are used in hotels, restaurants, and for commercial activities.

14.2 kg LPG gas cylinders are used for domestic purposes. There has been no change in its price. However, on the occasion of Women's Day (March 8), the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders was reduced by Rs 100 by the government.



The 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder's price is Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 818.50 in Chennai.