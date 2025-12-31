COAI says NFAP 2025 gives major push to 5G expansion

New Delhi, Dec 31: India’s telecom industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Wednesday welcomed the government’s move to release the National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP) 2025, calling it a forward-looking step that aligns India’s spectrum planning with global developments and the fast-growing needs of digital communications.

In a statement, COAI said it appreciates the approach taken by the Department of Telecommunications, noting that the new roadmap reflects the government’s understanding of how critical spectrum is for the future of mobile networks and the digital economy.

“The identification of the 6425–7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) under NFAP 2025 is an important decision that significantly enhances the availability of mid-band spectrum and will play a crucial role in supporting the expansion of 5G, 5G Advanced and future 6G networks in India,” COAI said.

A key highlight of NFAP 2025 is the identification of the 6425–7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT).

“This gives a clear signal to global OEMs and other countries which will help build an ecosystem of network equipment in this band, thereby making the services more affordable,” the telecom industry body added.

According to COAI, this decision will significantly improve the availability of mid-band spectrum and support the expansion of 5G, 5G Advanced, and future 6G services in the country.

The association said mid-band spectrum is essential for delivering fast, high-capacity, and reliable mobile broadband services to users.

COAI added that the move sends a positive signal to global equipment makers and other countries, helping build a strong ecosystem for network equipment in this band.

This, in turn, is expected to reduce costs and make mobile services more affordable for consumers in India.

However, the industry body reiterated its long-standing demand that the remaining 500 MHz spectrum in the 5925–6425 MHz range should also be identified for IMT use.

COAI said this is important given India’s unique market conditions, including high population density, rapidly rising mobile data usage, and relatively low fixed broadband penetration.

Lt Gen Dr S.P. Kochhar, Director General of Cellular Operators Association of India, said the industry remains committed to working closely with the government and other stakeholders.

