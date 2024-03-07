CNG price reduced by Rs 2.50 per kg in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, March 7: CNG supplier Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a reduction in the selling price of the gas in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. The retail consumer price of the gas has been reduced by Rs 2.50 per kg.

After the reduction, the revised selling price of CNG in Delhi will be Rs 74.09 per kg. The new price has been brought into effect from midnight of March 7.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) announced a reduction in CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The downward revision came into effect from midnight of March 5/6, and now the new price of CNG in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is Rs 73.40 per kg.

The reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability, and environmental friendliness to consumers, and taking a step towards making India cleaner and greener, the company said.