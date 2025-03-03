CM Yadav to chair meeting today on Bhopal investment summit proposals

Bhopal, March 3: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will on Monday chair a meeting with senior officials to discuss the investment proposals received during the Global Investment Summit (GIS) held on February 24-25 in Bhopal. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and senior officials from several other departments, including the Managing Director of MP Industrial Development Corporation, will be present at the meeting, which will be held at the secretariat office.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will discuss proposals received from investors to set up industries in different parts of the state, and a further roadmap will be prepared for the execution of the proposed investment. During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav will also issue necessary instructions to the officials to start working on every proposal complying with the new industrial policy approved ahead of GIS. The

The Madhya Pradesh government claimed to have received investment proposals worth Rs 26.61 lakh crore during the two-day GIS, which is expected to generate over 21.40 lakh employment opportunities for the youth. During the event, more than 85 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed across various sectors. Encouraged by the success of the regional industrial conclaves, the state government is now strategising future industrial conclaves focusing on sector-specific and regional industrial specialties.

The state has now become the third-highest in the country in terms of receiving investment proposals in a single financial year, Chief Minister Yadav stated while addressing the closing ceremony of GIS on February 25. According to the government, a maximum number of investment proposals have come for the industries, and new and renewable energy departments that together account for around 54 per cent of the total proposals received.

Chief Minister Yadav has often reiterated that the state's unique treasure is its mineral resources, including diamonds, limestone, dolomite, cement, copper, manganese and many others. According to the CM, this offers numerous investment opportunities in the mining sector as the state government intends to increase its mineral revenue fivefold. The other major area of focus, which also leverages upon the strategic location of the state and its natural beauty and wildlife, is tourism, which has received investment proposals of worth Rs 4,468 crore for projects like cruise tourism, film production, hotel and resort construction, water parks, golf courses, and the enhancement of existing tourism facilities.