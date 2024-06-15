Centre puts Pune Metro line extension, Gudur-Renigunta 3rd rail line projects on fast track

New Delhi, June 15: The Pune Metro line extension project in Maharashtra and the Gudur-Renigunta third railway line in Andhra Pradesh were taken up for discussion at a high level inter ministerial meeting to maximise the regional benefits of the projects, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Saturday.



The projects which have been put on the fast track for development were evaluated for their alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) this week.



The Rs 3,757 crore project to extend the operational metro corridor from Vanaz to Ramwadi in Pune is being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The project involves the extension of two lines on the eastern and western ends of the Vanaz Ramwadi metro corridor. The extension on the western side is an elevated section of 1.12 km from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk, while the extension on the eastern side is an elevated section of 11.63 km from Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi. The total length of this elevated metro corridor will be 12.75 km.



The daily ridership for the line is anticipated to reach 3.59 lakh by 2027, and it is projected to grow to 9.93 lakh by 2057. This extension will connect central Pune with rapidly growing suburbs, reducing travel time and road congestion.



The construction of a third rail line between Gudur and Renigunta stations in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district involves an 83.17 km line, aimed at enhancing the capacity of the existing double line, is being implemented by the Ministry of Railways.



With an estimated cost of Rs 884 crore, this project will improve passenger and cargo movement efficiency, requiring 36.58 hectares of land. Infrastructure upgrades will include new bridges, extended under passes, and advanced signalling systems, significantly boosting regional economic activities, according to the official statement.