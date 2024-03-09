Centre approves Rs 936 crore elevated road project for Jamshedpur

New Delhi, March 8: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that the construction of a 10 km long 4-lane elevated corridor on Kalimandir-Dimna Chowk-Baliguma section of National Highway-33 (New-18) in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand has been approved at a cost of Rs 936.26 crore.

The minister said the new road is envisaged to be developed as a 4-lane single-elevated corridor to separate local traffic which will result in reducing vehicular congestion in the city and make the roads safer.

Earlier, the minister said that an outlay of Rs 1532.97 crore has been approved for taking up new highway projects in the state of Gujarat that will reduce congestion in key areas and cut travel time.

He said that the first project includes 4-laning of the 12.4 km long Dhrol to Amaran section of National Highway-151-A in Morbi district of Gujarat with an investment of Rs 625.58 crore.