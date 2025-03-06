CDIL Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies to boost India’s power chip manufacturing

New Delhi, March 6: Domestic company CDIL Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in India’s fast-growing chip market. With the government prioritising semiconductor self-reliance, this collaboration supports India’s goal of strengthening local production and reducing import dependency. Through this collaboration, Infineon will supply high-performance bare die wafers to CDIL, which will package them into discrete and module semiconductor products tailored for Indian customers, with an aim to strengthen India’s domestic capabilities and global supply chain position.

"This collaboration is a testament to India’s potential and our expertise in power semiconductor manufacturing. By integrating Infineon’s world-class wafer technology with CDIL’s advanced OSAT capabilities, we are setting new benchmarks in innovation and localisation,” said Pankaj Gulati, President, CDIL. This collaboration goes beyond growth it drives innovation, accelerates ‘Make in India,’ and positions India as a hub for semiconductor excellence. “Through this collaboration, we will be delivering cutting-edge power semiconductor products and solutions to customers that address the growing needs in e-mobility, renewable energy, and energy-efficient appliances in India,” said Richard Kuncic, SVP and General Manager Power Systems at Infineon Technologies.

Infineon and CDIL will address critical semiconductor needs in various sectors, including automotive and mobility, power semiconductors and renewable energy and industrial and consumer applications, they said in a statement. It also lays the foundation for future innovation and deeper engagement in advanced semiconductor technologies, catering to India’s evolving needs in next-generation electronics. CDIL has been manufacturing high-reliability semiconductor devices since 1964 for organisations like ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, HAL and BEL, among others. India has made significant progress in semiconductor manufacturing, with five units under construction simultaneously. The first ‘Made in India’ chip is expected to roll out by 2025.