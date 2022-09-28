Cabinet approves DA hike by 4%

New Delhi, Sept 28: In a festival bonanza for lakhs of Central government employees and pensioners, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its clearance for release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at 4 per cent.

This would be due from July 1, 2022. A total burden of Rs 12,852 crore would be borne by the exchequer towards payment of these allowances for the current fiscal, official sources said.

From July 1, 2022 till March 31, 2023, a total of Rs 8,568 crore would be spent on it. DA hike will be beneficial for over 50 lakh Central government employees and 62 lakh pensioners.

With this, the DA has been increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent for all the employees.