Bill Gates, who reportedly gave $50 mn to Harris campaign, congratulates Trump

San Francisco, Nov 8: Microsoft Co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates, who reportedly gave $50 million to one of the political campaigns of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday congratulated President elect Donald Trump. In a post on X social media platform, Gates congratulated Trump and VP elect JD Vance.

“America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the U.S. and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone,” said Gates.

Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates, had also backed Harris. “I feel like Kamala, I was happy to endorse. I’ve worked with her before, she knows what we need in society and she’s using her voice against those issues already on the campaign trail, and I knew she would,” Melinda Gates said on a CBS show in July.

Bill Gates joined other Big Tech leaders who congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential election. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said “Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he is “looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wishes Trump “for his huge success in the job”. “It is critically important that the US maintains its lead in developing AI with democratic values,” he posted on X.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger that “We congratulate President Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance on their victory and look forward to working with their administration to advance America’s technology and manufacturing leadership in the world.”

“We congratulate President elect Trump and Vice President elect JD Vance and look forward to working with the new Administration and Congress to advance priorities that promote resilience, innovation and competition in America,” said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.