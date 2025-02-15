Bharat Tex 2025: India becomes a reliable sourcing destination for global textile firms

New Delhi, Feb 15: India's 5F vision Farm to Fibre, Fabric, Fashion, and Foreign Markets has positioned the country as a reliable and sustainable sourcing destination for global textile companies, the government has said. In this context, ‘Bharat Tex 2025’ event features a comprehensive showcase of India’s textile ecosystem, covering everything from raw materials and fibers to finished products, technical textiles, home furnishings, and high end fashion. Being held in the national capital from February 14 February 17, the event covers the entire value chain of textiles from raw materials and fibres to finished products, technical textiles, home furnishings, and high end fashion.

According to Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, ‘Bharat Tex 2025’ showcases resilient global value chains and textile sustainability. Organised by the consortium of 12 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, the event is one of the world’s largest textile expos, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, global brands, and stakeholders from across the textile value chain under one roof. With over 5,000 exhibitors and participation from more than 120 countries, Bharat Tex 2025 has drawn significant global interest, reflecting India’s growing influence in textile trade, according to the Ministry of Textiles.

With participation from leading textile manufacturers, global retail giants, and industry associations, ‘Bharat Tex 2025’ is set to facilitate high-value trade discussions and partnerships. The event will host over 70 conference sessions, featuring top international speakers, industry veterans, and policymakers discussing key topics such as global trade shifts, technical textiles, AI-driven manufacturing, and the future of sustainable fashion. ‘Bharat Tex 2025’ promises to be a celebration of the textile industry's past, present and future.

This year’s event is built around the twin themes of resilient global value chains and textile sustainability. This mega textile event offers a range of activities, covering a global sized trade fair and expo, a global scale textiles conference, seminars, CEO roundtables, and B2B and G2G meetings. Related exhibitions such as accessories, garment machinery, dyes and chemicals and handicrafts, are being held till February 15 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.