Bengaluru, Delhi airports get best airport award at Wings India

Hyderabad, Jan 18: Bengaluru and Delhi Airports were adjudged as the best airports at Wings India 2024, the civil aviation conclave and the exhibition that began here on Thursday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia presented Wings India Awards 2024 at a function held at a city hotel on Thursday night.

The best airport award was given jointly to Bengaluru and Delhi airports.

Vistara-Tata SIA Airlines Ltd bagged the best airline of the year award, while Air India was recognised for international connectivity and Alliance Air got recognition for regional connectivity.

Air Indian Express was declared a sustainability champion.

GMR Group was honoured as the best aviation service provider, Skyways Air Services Pvt. Ltd for cargo services, Indian Oil Skytanking Pvt. Ltd for fuel services and GMR for Aero Academy.

Wings India Awards are the benchmark for excellence for those demonstrating the best practices and innovation in the aviation sector. Over the last few years, the aviation industry has shown amazing strength and resilience in the face of unparalleled challenges and the Wings India Awards are presented to celebrate the world-class operators and individuals, who have kept the industry going during the trying times, a statement said.