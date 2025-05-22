Barbeque Nation slips into wider net loss in Q4, revenue drops

Mumbai, May 22: Barbeque Nation on Thursday saw its net loss widening sharply in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25 -- slipping to Rs 20.61 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 3.7 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The performance marked a clear reversal from the previous quarter, when the company had posted a profit of Rs 5.05 crore.

The revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 292.7 crore, down from Rs 328.89 crore in Q3 -- a sequential decline of 11.01 per cent.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue also dipped by 2 per cent, from Rs 299 crore in Q4 FY24.

The management attributed the decline in revenue primarily to weakness in the India business.

Total income for the March quarter came in at Rs 296.1 crore, representing an 11.45 per cent fall from Rs 334.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q3).

Despite the weak topline, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) remained steady at Rs 54 crore, marginally down from Rs 55 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin was nearly unchanged at 18.4 per cent, compared to 18.5 per cent in Q4 FY24.

Same store sales, a key operational metric, declined by 2 per cent during the quarter, following a 1.4 per cent growth in the same quarter last financial year.

For the full financial year, the company narrowed its decline in same store sales to 3.8 per cent, an improvement over the 6.5 per cent fall reported in FY24.

Barbeque Nation added 18 new restaurants during FY25 as part of its expansion drive, according to its stock exchange filing.

As of March quarter, promoters held a 33 per cent stake in the company. Domestic mutual funds owned 17 per cent, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) held a 4.05 per cent stake.

Jubilant Foodworks also figured among the company’s key shareholders, with a holding of over 9 per cent.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Barbeque Nation closed the intra-day session at Rs 317.95, down by Rs 12.15 or Rs 3.68 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

