Asset right growth strategy boosts Storii by ITC Hotels on a high growth trajectory

New Delhi, June 21: Strengthening the presence of Brand Storii, ITC’s Hotel Group has announced the signing of two Storii resorts in Rajasthan. With these signings, the chain’s portfolio of managed properties continues its high growth trajectory through the asset right strategy.

Expected to open in early 2025, Storii by ITC Hotels, Jaipur, and Storii by ITC Hotels, Jawai, will exemplify the brand’s ethos to offer immersive experiences. Including the recently announced signing of Storii Jaisalmer, Brand Storii will now have a total of three properties in Rajasthan.



Speaking on the expansion of Brand Storii, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, “Brand Storii is a diverse collection of properties that tell their own unique story. Staying true to the nature of the brand, Storii Jaipur and Storii Jawai are set to weave their own stories for our guests through their offerings. The location of the two resorts is perfect for travellers looking to experience the destination while also exploring culture reminiscent of a glorious heritage.”



Thakur Mansingh Kanota, Owner, Castle Kanota, expressed his elation saying, “Built in 1872, Castle Kanota was the intended official family residence for the Kanota family. We have since hosted many a dignitary and are now in the process of expanding the property into a heritage resort. As the needs of the typical traveller change towards experiential, we trust ITC Hotels to bring its expertise and nuanced hospitality to this property with brand Storii.”



Vinita Rathore, Owner, Storii by ITC Hotels, Jawai, said, “Jawai has come into its own as a wildlife destination in recent years. We are confident that our premium product along with ITC Hotels’ hospitality expertise will enable Storii Jawai to position itself as a preferred destination for high end leisure travelers and wildlife enthusiasts in years to come.”