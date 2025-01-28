Air Vice Marshal Ramakuru Venkata Ramkishore AVSM VSM (Retd.) of Star Cement Limited Honoured with "Ati Vishisht Seva Medal" on 76th Republic Day 2025

Guwahati, Jan. 28: Star Cement Limited is proud to announce that Air Vice Marshal Ramakuru Venkata Ramkishore AVSM VSM (Retd.), a distinguished member of the company's HR & Administration Department, has been conferred with the prestigious "Ati Vishisht Seva Medal" (AVSM) on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, 2025.

This esteemed recognition has been awarded to Air Vice Marshal Ramkishore in honor of his exceptional service and outstanding contributions in the Indian Air Force, spanning several years of dedicated and distinguished service. His tireless commitment to excellence and leadership has been a source of inspiration to his colleagues and peers alike.













As a highly respected professional with decades of experience in the armed forces, Air Vice Marshal Ramkishore has transitioned his vast expertise to his current role in the HR & Administration Department at Star Cement Limited, where he continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s organizational strategy and workforce development.

The "Ati Vishisht Seva Medal" is one of the highest military honors bestowed upon members of the Indian Armed Forces, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to service and made significant contributions to the nation's defense.

Star Cement Limited extends heartfelt congratulations to Air Vice Marshal Ramakuru Venkata Ramkishore AVSM VSM (Retd.) for this prestigious honor, and acknowledges his invaluable contributions to the organization and the nation.