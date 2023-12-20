Air India Express to commence flights from Ayodhya airport starting Dec 30

New Delhi, Dec 19: Air India Express on Wednesday announced the commencement of services from the Ayodhya International Airport from December 30.

“The inaugural flight IX 2789 on December 30, 2023, is scheduled to depart from Delhi at 11 a.m. and land in Ayodhya at 12.20 p.m. From Ayodhya, IX 1769 is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 12.50 p.m. and arrive at 14.10 p.m,” an airline spokesperson said.

Commenting on the launch, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, said: “Air India Express is excited to commence operations from Ayodhya right after the airport opens. This underlines our commitment to enhancing connectivity from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country. We're enthusiastic about Ayodhya's anticipated growth, attracting pilgrims and travellers from near and far and take pride in being part of this exciting growth story.”

Air India Express will also provide convenient one-stop itineraries connecting Ayodhya to destinations such as Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Goa, Gwalior, Jaipur, Pune, Surat, Srinagar and Sharjah.