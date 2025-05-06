Affordable 5G phones cross 100% growth in India, Apple shines in premium segment

New Delhi, May 6: Led by affordable devices, 5G smartphone shipments accounted for 86 per cent of the overall Indian market in the January-March quarter, marking a 14 per cent annual increase, according to a new report.

Notably, 5G smartphones priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 13,000 recorded over 100 per cent YoY growth, reflecting surging demand for affordable 5G access, said the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Vivo led the 5G smartphone market with a 21 per cent market share, followed by Samsung at 19 per cent.

The premium segment continued to grow, buoyed by strong demand for 5G-enabled and AI-ready smartphones, said the report.

“The Rs 10,000 and lower 5G smartphone segment witnessed over 500 per cent YoY growth in Q1 2025. This reflects strong consumer appetite for affordable 5G smartphones,” said Menka Kumari, senior analyst at CMR.

Brands such as Xiaomi, POCO, Motorola and Realme are leading this surge, she mentioned.

While the affordable smartphone segment grew a modest 3 per cent YoY, the value-for-money segment declined by 6 per cent, reflecting a continued shift toward premium smartphones.

Apple posted a 25 per cent growth YoY, and captured an 8 per cent market share, driven by strong demand for premium smartphones and a broader retail presence in India.

The iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16e, significantly contributed to this growth, with Apple’s market share in the super-premium segment rising 28 per cent YoY and the uber-premium segment (Rs 1,00,000 and above) up 15 per cent, the report mentioned.

In 2025, CMR anticipates the Indian smartphone market to witness moderate growth, with shipments growing in single digits.

“In the quarters ahead, India’s smartphone market will be shaped by three converging forces: the mainstreaming of affordable 5G, the rapid infusion of on-device AI, and the growing acceleration for supply chain localisation,” said Prabhu Ram, VP at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

As the premium segment accelerates on the back of AI integration, brands that fail to evolve beyond price-based competition in the value-for-money segment will face margin and relevance pressures.

“Concurrently, affordable 5G is a growing baseline expectation, amidst intensifying competition. With geopolitical shifts accelerating local manufacturing, India is poised to become both a key market and a critical node in the global smartphone value chain,” Ram added.



