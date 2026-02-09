Adani secures Japan funding for 6,000 MW green energy corridor

Ahmedabad, Feb 9: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Monday said it has secured long-term financing from a consortium of Japanese banks for its flagship high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission project.

This project will ensure a 6,000 MW green evacuation corridor designed to strengthen the flow of renewable power across northern India -- enough to power 60 million households.

The 950-kilometre corridor will connect Bhadla in Rajasthan to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. Scheduled for commissioning by 2029, the link is expected to become a critical green transmission artery -- enabling large-scale renewable integration while strengthening grid stability for some of India’s most energy-intensive urban and industrial centres.

It will play a central role in evacuating renewable energy from Rajasthan’s solar-rich regions and delivering it to India’s national grid, supporting the country’s expanding clean power demand, said the Adani Group company.

"This project marks a defining step in building India’s green transmission backbone. The continued support from our Japanese partners -- including leading banks and Hitachi -- reflects the depth of the India-Japan partnership and our shared commitment to enabling a sustainable energy future,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL.

AESL remains focused on developing resilient, future-ready transmission infrastructure to accelerate India’s energy transition, he added.

The asset is part of the Adani Group’s integrated clean energy platform. Rajasthan remains a key generation hub for Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), whose projects already supply clean power to AESL’s subsidiary, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML).

AEML currently integrates more than 40 per cent renewable energy into its supply mix, positioning Mumbai among the world’s largest cities with substantial sustainable power penetration.

The financing -- led by Japanese banking partners MUFG Bank Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) -- underscores sustained international confidence in India’s renewable infrastructure build-out.

The project is further supported by advanced HVDC technology from Hitachi, delivered in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), leveraging India’s domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

The strengthening India-Japan financial and industrial corridor is also reflected in AESL’s recent BBB+ (Stable) credit rating from the Japanese agency JCR, aligned with India’s sovereign rating.

--IANS