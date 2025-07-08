Adani Power completes 600 MW Vidarbha Power acquisition, operating capacity reaches 18,150 MW

Ahmedabad, July 8: Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Tuesday said it has successfully completed the acquisition and resolution plan implementation of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL) for Rs 4,000 crore.

With this acquisition, Adani Power takes its operating capacity to 18,150 MW, cementing its position as India’s largest private base load power generation company with 30,670 MW of operational capacity by 2030.

“The acquisition of VIPL is a key milestone in Adani Power’s strategy to unlock value through the turnaround of stressed assets. As we continue expanding our portfolio, we remain committed to supporting India’s vision of ‘Electricity for All’ by delivering reliable, affordable base-load power that fuels the country’s sustainable growth,” said SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Power Ltd.

VIPL is a 2×300 MW domestic coal-fired power plant located in Butibori in Nagpur district. VIPL was undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

On June 18, 2025, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Power’s resolution plan. Subsequently, the plan was successfully implemented on July 7, 2025.

Adani Power said it is further undertaking the expansion of its base load power generation portfolio through a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects.

It is currently constructing six brownfield Ultra-supercritical power plants (USCTPP) of 1,600 MW each at its existing locations at Singrauli-Mahan in Madhya Pradesh, Raipur, Raigarh, and Korba in Chhattisgarh, and Kawai in Rajasthan, in addition to a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, it is also reviving the construction of a 1,320 MW Supercritical power plant at Korba that it has acquired previously.

Adani Power, part of the Adani portfolio, has an installed capacity of 18,150 MW across thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. It also operates a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

--IANS



