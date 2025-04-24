Adani Energy Solutions posts 103 % PAT growth at Rs 2,427 cr in FY25, ends Q4 on record high

Ahmedabad, April 24: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Thursday reported an impressive 103 per cent annual profit after tax (PAT) growth in FY25 at an all-time high of Rs 2,427 crore, as the company posted 87 per cent PAT growth at Rs 714 crore in Q4 (January-March).

The Adani Group company also showed strong growth of 42 per cent (year-on-year) in its total income at Rs 24,447 crore in FY25, which is highest ever is driven by the contributions from the recently commissioned transmission projects, robust energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities and contribution from the smart metering business.

“Out of Rs 24,447 crore, the Service Concession Arrangement (SCA) Income under IND-AS 115 in FY25 was Rs 5,064 crore against Rs 858 crore in FY24,” said the company.

PAT witnessed a sharp increase of 103 per cent YoY, resulting from higher EBITDA, and aided by reversal of net deferred tax liability of Rs 469 crore in full year, primarily due to divestment of Dahanu plant in Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) and regulatory income of Rs 148 crore, it added.

“AESL delivered strong operating and financial performance in FY25 backed by its distinguished ability to execute the complex projects, compete and outperform peers in the project bids and remain financially prudent at the same time. As we embark on the next fiscal year, the company remains focused on incremental project commissioning, significantly increase the meter installation as well as achieving operating efficiencies in all lines of businesses,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

With its strong order book of Rs 59,936 crore in transmission, rising opportunities in distribution business and ramp-up in smart metering business, AESL not only consolidated its position but is also fully geared up to deliver strong performance in all lines of businesses.

The integrated business model and underlying power demand trends in “our areas of operation are encouraging and complements our capital allocation policy,” Patel said, adding that “We are confident that the growth opportunity visible across all our business segments will help us further consolidate our market position”.

EBITDA increased by 23 per cent to a record-high of Rs 7,746 crore during the full year, translating from double-digit revenue growth in transmission segment, consistent expansion in the Mumbai utility’s EBITDA vis-a-vis the 13 per cent annual growth in regulated asset base and higher treasury income.

The Q4 Adjusted PAT stood at Rs 566 crore, excluding one-time regulatory income of Rs 148 crore, up by 48 per cent.

During the quarter, the company secured two new transmission projects -- Navinal (Mundra) Phase I Part B1 and Mahan Transmission Ltd, thereby taking the new wins in FY25 to seven projects with a total project cost of Rs 43,990 crore and cumulative orderbook to Rs 59,936 crore.

The capex in FY25 has increased by 2x to Rs 11,444 crore, as against Rs 5,613 crore in FY24. The smart meter deployment is progressing well with the total installation reaching 31.3 lakh, said the company.

“In terms of our ESG pursuit, we remain committed to sustainable business practices and continue to achieve feats,” said Patel.



