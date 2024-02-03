Adani Electricity tops National Consumer Service Ratings among Mumbai discoms

Mumbai, Feb 2: The Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) garnered 'A' ranking in the Consumer Service Ratings-2023 among 62 distribution companies across India, released by the Ministry of Power, an official said here on Friday.

The report has credited AEML with 24x7 power for its 31.5 lakhs customers in Mumbai, averaging 24 hours daily, exceeding the national average of 23.59 hours, and with minimal outages, clocking an Interruption Index of 0.20 against the national average of 200.15.

AEML Managing Director Kandarp Patel said that the 'A' rating reflects its commitment to the consumers to get reliable, sustainable power at competitive rates, round-the-clock with minimal outages and speedy connections, and now the company is innovating with renewable energy, smart grids and digital services.

Among other highlights, the company provides speedy connections with 100 per cent applications processed online, compared with the national average of 82 per cent, plus 100 per cent accurate billing based on actual meter reading and 95 using non-manual meter reading, much above the national averages.

AEML's 94 per cent consumers receive billing alerts, nearly 80 per cent pay their bills digitally and the rest visit the Genius Pay Self-Help Kiosks spread in the city, plus the company resolves customer concerns quickly and efficiently, taking 89 percent less time than the specified time limit for call centre complaints.

The report also highlighted Adani Electricity's technological edge in achieving enhanced reliability as an industry best practice, besides leveraging cutting-edge GIS technology to pinpoint and rectify all the faults promptly.