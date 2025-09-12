ABC reports 2.77% rise in newspaper circulation, print media shows strong growth

Guwahati, Sept 12: The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) has released the certified circulation figures for the audit period January-June 2025.

According to a press release issued by ABC, daily newspapers have registered a healthy growth in circulation during this period.

The average qualifying sales of daily newspapers stood at 29,744,148 copies, as compared to 28,941,876 copies in the previous period (July-December 2024). This marks an increase of 2.77% (802,272 copies), reflecting a healthy upward trend for the print media industry.

“The latest figures emphasize that readers continue to trust newspapers for credible, verified, and in-depth information. The rise in circulation signals a strong performance for print, reinforcing its status as a powerful medium for both news consumption and advertising engagement,” the press release added.

– PTI