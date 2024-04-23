54 pc Indian workers predict key shift in their roles in next 5 yrs: Report

New Delhi, April 23: About 54 percent of employees in India predict a substantial shift in their roles within the next five years, with 95 percent expressing confidence in their ability to adapt to these changes, a report revealed on Tuesday.

According to the global matching and hiring platform Indeed, India leads the way in boosting optimism towards technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with 75 per cent expressing confidence in the transformative potential of technological advancements.

"Our findings underscore a remarkable readiness among the Indian work force to adapt and evolve. India's proactive stance on diversity and continuous skill development is not just setting a benchmark but also inspiring a global movement towards a more innovative and inclusive work place," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India.

The report surveyed 9,592 employees, 4,592 employers/managers and 2,487 HR decision makers across 11 countries from November 30 to December 21, 2023.

Moreover, the report mentioned that India's passion for technology and AI outweighs any other nation such as Germany (41 percent) and Canada (42 percent).

About 44 percent also believe that AI will create more jobs than it will eliminate.

In addition, the report said that Indian workers have adopted a pro-active stance towards career learning and development to adjust to forth coming shifts in the workplace with 53 percent having upskilled to develop longer term skills and learning in the last three years.