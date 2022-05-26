5 Things to Know About Maternity Insurance

Becoming parents is one of the most exciting and happiest times in everyone's lives. The joy of parenthood is a different feeling and brings about many positive changes in our lives. So, parents need to have a peaceful journey throughout the entire course of becoming parents. Right from the day you become aware of a new life on the way to the very moment that life joins you in your life's journey.



Therefore, getting maternity insurance is one of the most important things you need to plan to be ready when it's time. There are several maternity insurance plans in the market, with multiple service providers offering plans that promise to deliver exceptional coverage. However, it's important to be aware of a few things to choose the best maternity plan that delivers extensive coverage so you can have a blissful journey towards welcoming a new life into this world.

Coverage for Pre- and Post-Hospitalization



Getting proper care during childbirth is important, and the mother and child need to get the utmost care possible with access to the best medical care. Ensure that your maternity insurance covers you for all pre and post-hospitalization expenses. Everything gets taken care of from the moment the insured is hospitalized to the post-delivery of the newborn.

Coverage for Pre- and Post-Natal Expenses

Pre and post-natal cover are important as it bears the cost of childcare, including the doctor's consultation fee and the cost of overall medication. Medical care is getting expensive by the day, and it can cost you serious money if you are not covered for these expenses.

Coverage for Delivery Charges and In-Patient Hospitalization

This provides cover for hospitalization incurred on the delivery. Hospitals generally have maternity packages that can cost lakhs, and the pricing goes up depending on the hospital's reputation and quality of medical care. Go for a policy that offers exceptional coverage in sum insured for complete peace of mind.

Coverage for Vaccinations

It's important to get your child vaccinated against a multiple diseases. Some health insurance policies will cover you for the costs incurred on vaccinations for up to a year. However, some insurance providers do not cover vaccination under their regular maternity policy.

New Born Coverage

Some maternity insurance also offers coverage for the newborn and takes care of all important expenses related to the care and well-being of the baby right from birth up to 90 days. This is great as you don't need to purchase a separate cover for the baby as they are covered under the policy from day 1.

Look for these 5 benefits whenever you are planning to get maternity insurance. Remember that it's always wise to get maternity insurance as early as possible since, with time, the premium tends to go up. Also, you need to wait at least 2-6 years before the policy starts covering your maternity charges since there is a waiting period clause attached to health insurance policies. Getting insurance during pregnancy will be considered a pre-existing condition and you will get no coverage. So, plan it right, and you can sail smoothly through the journey towards parenthood.

Suppose you are looking for comprehensive maternity insurance. In that case, you can check out Care Health Insurance policies designed to provide extensive coverage and take care of all hospitalization expenses, including coverage for newborns for up to 90 days, giving you peace of mind, knowing that your child is protected. They have tie-ups with some leading healthcare providers with a stellar network of hospitals and have an industry-leading claims process and settlement ratio.

So, now that you know what you should consider while getting maternity insurance, it's time to get that insurance for complete peace of mind!